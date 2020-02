WEST MONROE, La. -- (2/25/2020) A reinforcing shot of cooler air moves across the ArkLaMiss tonight, dropping temperatures below normal for a few afternoons. Many locations could also drop below freezing for a few mornings.

A trough of low pressure across the central United States will push the second of two cold fronts through the area later tonight as the main system moves eastward. As the boundary moves through, some very isolated showers will be possible. Breezy northwesterly winds will likely continue through the day tomorrow. Clouds will continue early in the day, before clearing tomorrow afternoon.