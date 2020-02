RUSTON, LA. (02/17/2020)-- For the past two months, the City of Ruston has been going through an inspection process for every structure that was damaged in the tornado last April.

"We had already sent out two letters prior to that over the last 3 or 4 months," Mayor Ronny Walker said. "Now we are at the point of taking them to the city council and asking them for permission to start the condemnation process."