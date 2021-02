WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Tuesday! I hope you've been able to have a enjoyable day today. We've seen quite the temperature spread; temperatures are ranging anywhere from the middle 40's in southern Arkansas to the mid to upper 70's across our southern and western areas. This is due to a boundary that is nearly stationary across the ArkLaMiss.

Heading into tonight, this boundary will stick with us, and we will be left with another temperature spread. We will have the potential to see temperatures in the upper 30's across portions of southern Arkansas, with 40's further south towards 1-20, and some lower to middle 50's across our southern parishes.