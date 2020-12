WEST MONROE, LA. - (11/30/20)

TODAY: Happy Monday! It will be a chilly start to the new week as temperatures sit in the 30s and 40s across the ArkLaMiss. Highs this afternoon will be quite cool too, settling into the upper 40s to lower 50s with breezy winds out of the northwest at 10-15 mph. There is some good news; our sky looks to be rather sunny this afternoon thanks to an area of high pressure at the surface, which will be a welcomed change after the rainy conditions we had yesterday.