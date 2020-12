WEST MONROE, LA. - (12/14/20)

TODAY: Happy Monday everyone! We will be getting a brief break from the rain today, but we do anticipate a chilly afternoon ahead. Highs for the afternoon will settle into the upper 40s to lower 50s with winds out of the north at 10-15 mph. Cloud cover will be heavy for the morning hours, however by this afternoon, it will slowly begin to break down allowing for some sunshine to return.