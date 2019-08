WEST MONROE, LA. - (8/05/19)

TODAY: It's going to be a hot one today! Highs this afternoon are expected to top out in the low 90s with partly cloudy skies. Heat index values will range anywhere from the upper 90s to the low 100s. We are seeing a little bit of influence from a high pressure system sitting out towards our west, which is slightly warming our temperatures up and bring our winds out of the north and northwest. However, since it is not sitting directly over us, we do have a few chances for isolated shower and thunderstorms by lunchtime. Activity will slowly dissipate as we head into the overnight hours.