UPDATE: (4:00a, 8/26/2020) Laura is expected to become a Category 3 Hurricane through the morning, with eventual Category 4 intensification expected later today. There has also been an eastward shift in the track, which would increase the potential for more significant impacts to the ArkLaMiss. Otherwise, general forecast details below remain on track.

Laura's overall forecast remains in tact with some slight track adjustments in the short-term. Landfall is still expected as a Category 3 hurricane near Sabine Pass early Thursday morning.