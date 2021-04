WEST MONROE, LA. - (04/20/21)

TODAY: Happy Tuesday! It's going to be a very beautiful day ahead as sun and a few light clouds return for the afternoon. Highs will be warm in the upper 70s. Winds will stay out of the southwest at 5-10 mph. By the late afternoon and early evening, a cold front will arrive and sweep through the ArkLaMiss. Winds will pick up at about 10-15 mph and temperatures will start to drop as cooler air settles in.