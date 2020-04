WEST MONROE, LA. - (03/30/20)

TODAY: High temperatures this afternoon will be mild in the lower 70s, but showers and thunderstorms will be arriving by later this evening. A low pressure system and warm front will be the main instigators for this activity. The area for severe weather has shrunk just a bit, but a good chunk of the ArkLaMiss still remains under a slight risk (level 2) for strong to severe thunderstorms. The primary concern will be the possibility of strong, damaging winds. Hail and tornado chances are looking very low, but we won't completely rule them out.