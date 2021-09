MONROE,La(KTVE/KARD)--According to bureau of travel statistics nearly five billion trips were taken last year during Labor Day weekend. Although billions of trips were taken how exactly are people in the Arklamiss planning to spend their Labor Day weekend.

At the Flying Heart Brewery residents are enjoying live music, and more. New Orleans native Mike Friloux says he evacuated New Orleans earlier this week, but he plans on enjoying his Labor Day in Monroe.