BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Crawfish season is a few months away and with everything happening in the world, what can fans of these little critters expect as we get ever closer to lighting fires under our boiler pots? The LSU Ag Center is researching how the weather impacts the crawfish harvests.

The harvest can be impacted by the weather. Weather variability can have a costly effect on the industry, which has experienced considerable growth over the past two decades. For example, the 2018-19 Louisiana crawfish season produced 151.8 million pounds of crawfish with an economic value of $209.5 million compared to 82 million pounds valued at about $45 million in the 2004-05 season, according to the LSU AgCenter.