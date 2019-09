WEST MONROE, LA. - (9/17/19)

TODAY: Temperatures will warm back up into the upper 90s this afternoon under partly cloudy skies. High pressure remains in control, keeping the ArkLaMiss and most of the Southeastern US dry and rain free. However, we are watching a low pressure system in the Gulf. This system will bring torrential rainfall to the Texas coast and the potential for flooding. Here in the ArkLaMiss, we will see an influx of tropical moisture and it will get picked up by the high pressure system, bringing the possibility of a few isolated showers. Chances for today remain around our southern most parishes.