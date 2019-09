After a couple of weeks without rain in a matter of minutes, many areas in our region experienced dark clouds, high winds, and torrential rain. Residents in Start saw several trees and power lines no longer standing up straight.

"It was calm and then all of a sudden that wind came and it blew the roof off my house, blew two of my sheds away, broke seven trees down in my yard. It was just all at once," said homeowner Mike Davidson.