WEST MONROE, LA. - (10/07/19)

TODAY: We have been patiently waiting, and fall-like weather will be arriving today! Some showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue throughout the morning hours. Make sure to grab the rain gear before you head out the door. We will start to see conditions dry out by the afternoon and temperatures will warm up a bit. Highs are expected in the lower to middle 70s under cloudy skies. Winds will be breezy behind the front out of the north at 10-15 mph.