WEST MONROE, La. -- (10/5/2020) An historical Atlantic hurricane season continues to remain active. Tropical Storm Delta formed in the western Caribbean this afternoon, bringing another likely Gulf of Mexico tropical system into the fold this weekend.

Currently, Delta is situated southwest of Jamaica and will move northwestward over the next few days. The storm is expected to have a rather quick forward speed as it develops into a hurricane over the next day or so. A northward turn is expected as an upper-level trough of low pressure moves through the central U.S. later this week, creating a weakness in high pressure that will be steering the storm in the short term.