WEST MONROE, La. (10/20/2019) -- Make sure to stay weather aware through the night towards sunrise as that will be the best chance of severe weather. If you haven't yet, make sure to download our KTVE/KARD Weather App for Apple and Android phones.

Happy Sunday! We started off the day on a much warmer and more humid note as a more unstable air mass is in place over the ArkLaMiss. Temperatures have been allowed to get into the middle to upper 80's, with some locations even touching the 90 degree mark.