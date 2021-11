MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) -- The salvation army of Monroe is hosting their annual doing the most good event on Tuesday November 9th from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

The event will include food, shelter, the basic necessities and a special guest speaker Tom Lowe from Christ Church. Tickets for the event can be purchased at EventBrite.com. Individual tickets are $45 dollars and reserved tables are $500 dollars. The proceeds from the event will go to helping the homeless across North East Louisiana.