WEST MONROE, LA (05/10/20) Happy Sunday and Mother's Day! Hopefully you were able to enjoy the day today, we had beautiful weather across the ArkLaMiss, with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the 70's.

Through the remainder of the evening, we will remain mostly clear but we will see some higher levels clouds. Lows won't be as cold as last night, but they will still be cool for this time of year, dropping eventually into the lower 50's.