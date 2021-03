WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Monday! I hope you've been able to enjoy the weather again today; we enjoyed yet another beautiful day across the ArkLaMiss with lots of sunshine and very comfortable temperatures. Highs have been able to get into the 70's today.

Some clouds will drift in from the north and west through the night tonight, but otherwise, this evening is expected to remain nice. Lows will not be as chilly as the last couple nights, but it will still be cool, with lows in the lower to middle 40's.