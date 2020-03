WEST MONROE, La. -- (3/2/2020) A slow-moving storm system enters the area tonight, bringing widespread showers and storms back to the ArkLaMiss for the early half of the week.

A weak area of low pressure will move across the central United States this evening, swinging a cold front through the Mississippi Valley. While conditions are more favorable for severe storms farther northward, a few isolated strong storms can't be ruled out this evening. Otherwise, scattered showers will also develop along the front as it advances through the region early tomorrow morning.