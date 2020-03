WEST MONROE, LA (03/22/20) Happy Sunday! We started off the day with showers and a few thunderstorms, especially across southern portions of the ArkLaMiss. Rainfall totals were anywhere from 1-2 inches south of I-20, with less than in inch north of I-20.

Showers have remained isolated throughout the day, but scattered activity is picking up this evening. Expect more coverage of showers and thunderstorms as we go through the night tonight. Lows will be more mild than last night, getting into the lower 60's.