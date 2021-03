WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Monday! It's been another nice day today, but clouds have been on the increase through the day. With this being said, it's been a warm day, with highs in the 70's.

Our next system will start to make itself known later tonight, with light showers moving in mainly after midnight. Lows are expected to remain on the milder side, with lows in the lower 60's/upper 50's expected.