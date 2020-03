WEST MONROE, LA (03/15/20) Happy Sunday! It's been a much cooler day for the majority of the ArkLaMiss as our boundary has shifted southward. Many locations are seeing at least a 10 degree temp change, with locations along and north of I-20 seeing upwards of a 20 or even 30 degree change. Clouds have been stubborn as well, but conditions have remained dry.

Expect the clouds to stay around through the night tonight, with the chance for a stray shower or two possible. The best chances look to be in southern Arkansas tonight, as an area of showers and storms moves by to the north.