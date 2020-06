(06/29/20) The mission of the National Weather Service is to provide weather, water, and climate data, forecasts and warnings for the protection of life and property. Sometimes this life saving information can get lost in translation.

"Our watch means that a significant event is possible. Our advisory and warning means an event is immanent or happening but it's different levels of severity, so advisory is less severe than a warning. This is kind of confusing it's mixing certainty and severity" Dr. Danielle Nagele, Public Weather Program Coordinator for the National Weather Service.