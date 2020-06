WEST MONROE, LA. - (06/15/20)

TODAY: As get started for a new work week, it will be a rather hot one. Humidity will increase, cloud cover will return, and temperatures will be warming into the lower to middle 90s. There may be enough daytime heating this afternoon for a few stray showers to develop. Not everyone will see this activity and these showers should not last for very longer. In fact, most of this rain may not reach the ground since we still have plenty of dry air in the upper levels of our atmosphere, causing rain to evaporate.