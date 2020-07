WEST MONROE, LA. - (07/03/20)

TODAY: A few of us woke up to some leftover showers this morning, and for the time being we are seeing a brief break. This won't last long as a weak frontal boundary will "back door" it's way into our area later this morning and afternoon. This will bring more chances for showers and thunderstorms to our area while high temperatures will remain hot and humid in the lower 90s. Winds will vary from different directions at 5-10 mph. As of right now, we are not expecting any severe weather, but a few thunderstorms could be strong with some brief gusty winds and heavy downpours.