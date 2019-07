WEST MONROE, LA (7/28/19) Good Sunday to you! We've seen another fairly typical summer day with lots of sunshine around, and a few isolated showers and thunderstorms around. Upper level support hasn't been the best, therefore activity has remained isolated.

All shower and thunderstorm activity is expected to wrap up this evening, with another warm and humid night expected. Temperatures will be in the lower to middle 70's with a few passing clouds around.