WEST MONROE, LA (07/25/20) Happy Saturday! I hope your day has been wonderful despite the crumby weather we've seen across the ArkLaMiss today. It's been another day of scattered showers and storms for many of us.

Activity this evening continues to fizzle out; eventually, we will be left with some clouds early on tonight. These clouds will clear and we will be left with warm and muggy conditions. Lows are expected to be in the lower 70's.