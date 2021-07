Bastrop, L.a, (KTVE/KARD) - Senator District 34, Katrina Jackson, hosted a community meeting with members of the community to go over state matters such as crime unbalanced, economic development, education, and domestic violence just to name a few. As you can see their parking lot is quite full, and there are about 40 to 50 people in the meeting right now.

Member of the community, Tyrone Dickson, tells me he's here to work with his community leaders in order to improve his city.