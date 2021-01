WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) happy Sunday! I hope you were able to have a wonderful day today. Overall, the weather wasn't too bad across our area; we did have times of thick clouds but we had some times of sun mixed in as well. thankfully, we didn't see any rain chances.

Clouds continue to stream in from the Northwest, but as we go through the night tonight, these will clear out and we will be left with clear skies.