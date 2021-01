MONROE, LA (KTBE/KARD) The winter of 2021 is certainly off to a strong start here in the ArkLaMiss. Many of us saw snow Sunday night into Monday. While the snow may not be sticking around for very long, the memory of this winter storm will be sticking around in our minds, as it brought an amount we haven't seen in quite a while.

"We looked out last night and it started snowing right at dark" says the Huckabay family.