WEST MONROE, LA. - (02/01/21)

TODAY: Happy Monday everyone! I hope you had a great weekend despite some cloudy and rainy conditions. It's the start of a new work week AND the start of a new month, and our weather will be cool and dry for today. High temperatures this afternoon will top into the lower 50s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Winds will be slightly breezy from time to time out of the northwest at 5-15 mph.