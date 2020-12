WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Monday and first day of Winter! I hope you were able to enjoy the beautiful weather we had across the arklamiss today. We saw lots of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 60's to lower 70's. While skies have remained mostly clear, some clouds are trying to move in from the south, which are wanting to put a damper on tonight's big cosmic event.

Tonight we saw something called The Great Conjunction, which is essentially the combination of Saturn and Jupiter in the Southwestern sky. It is also known as the Christmas or Bethlehem star, and hasn't been seen in nearly 800 years.