(NBC) (11/30/20)-- The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season came to an end Monday after shattering records and causing devastation across North America.

There were a record 30 named storms, 12 of which made landfall, surpassing the record of 28 named storms in 2005, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA. Thirteen of the storms became hurricanes, the second-highest number on record, behind only the 15 in 2005.