WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Saturday! I hope you're able to have a wonderful day, as our weather has been very nice across the ArkLaMiss; temperatures have been on the cooler side but we've seen lots of sunshine.

Enjoy the nice weather while we have it, as another system will move into our area tomorrow. Tonight will be on the cooler side, with lows falling into the lower 40's. Skies will remain mostly clear, but clouds will begin to increase closer to dawn.