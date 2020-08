WEST MONROE, La. -- (8/24/2020) While Tropical Storm Marco slowly dissipates along the northern Gulf coast, more eyes are shifting focus to Tropical Storm Laura and the storm's potential impacts over our area by the end of the work week.

Laura will likely make landfall early Thursday morning as a Category 2 hurricane along the southwestern Louisiana coastline, turning northward and eventually reaching northern Louisiana as a tropical storm by early afternoon. Tropical storm force winds of 40-45 mph will be possible, especially close to the storm's center. Some higher wind gusts will be possible.