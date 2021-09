WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) -- The West Monroe Police Department says they are trying to help out the community and their health as they are giving out free COVID-19 booster shots to the public.

Booster shots for those who have already received the Pfizer vaccine will be available Thursday, September 29th, from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the West Monroe Police Station located at 2301 W. 7th St., West Monroe, Louisiana. Organizers tell us appointments are not necessary.