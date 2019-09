WEST MONROE, LA. - (9/18/19)

TODAY: It was quite an afternoon yesterday with the formation of Tropical Storm Imelda. Now a tropical depression, Imelda will continue to bring torrential rainfall to the Houston area. As for us here in the ArkLaMiss, we could see a few showers and thunderstorms return to our area. Development will start around 2:30 pm this afternoon around the southwestern ArkLaMiss and continue into the early evening. Not everyone is expected to see activity for today, but there are more chances for the next couple of afternoons. With the rain and extra cloud cover, temperatures will not be as hot today; only getting up into the lower to middle 90s. There are some areas, however, that are still in store for a pretty hot day in the upper 90s.