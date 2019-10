WEST MONROE, LA. - (10/02/19)

TODAY: Another hot day ahead for us in the ArkLaMiss with highs this afternoon warming up into the mid to upper 90s under partly cloudy skies. High pressure remains in control and will keep our temperatures about 10° -15° above average. We will get very close to record breaking heat, but much like yesterday, it is not looking likely that it will be broken. The record for today is 101° at the airport. There could be a few small, stray showers that develop later this evening south of I-20, but it will be very brief.