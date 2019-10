WEST MONROE, LA. - (10/23/19)

TODAY: Much like yesterday, we are in for another beautiful afternoon! It will be a cool start to your Wednesday with temperatures sitting in the 40s. We do expect highs to warm up nicely by the afternoon into the middle 70s with plenty of clear blue skies and sunny conditions. The area of high pressure has now moved to our east, which will bring our winds out of the east and southeast. It will be breezy from time to time at 5-10 mph.