MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) -- Politics redistricting is something that happens every 10 years and allows civic engagement to take place among legislators and the communities they serve. Historically, Louisiana communities have had little or no say in the way their communities are mapped out.

Data from the 2010 and 2020 censuses says there has been a 2.36% increase in Louisiana's population. The data connected these census counts shows that most of the population growth has been in communities comprised of people of color.