GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) -- Overnight around 1:00 a.m. a shooting occurred within the city of Grambling, authorities were notified that two people were shot on the campus of Grambling State University. The two wounded were not students and were transported to a local hospital and treated for their injuries. Sadly, one of the victims from that overnight shooting did pass away this morning, while the other was released.

University Police first received the shooting alert at around 1:08 in the morning near Grambling State. Authorities say they discovered two people were wounded near the Favrot Student Union. The school tells us neither of the two involved were students at the university.