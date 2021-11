MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)--Delarrious Jones, 29 of Monroe, Louisiana has been on the run for a little over a year now and stands accused of taking the life of Malacra Smith and Lamarcus Plater. He is being sought out by law enforcement agencies across Louisiana on two counts of Second-Degree Murder and it was all caught on camera.

It was Tuesday, September 1, 2020, just before 7:30 am, officers responded to reports of shots being fired at Parkview Apartments. When officers arrived, they found the bodies of two men in the parking lot, both with visible gunshot wounds and both undoubtedly dead.