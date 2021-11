GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD)-- Homecoming week 2021 for Grambling State University turned into a nightmare and certainly one that will never be forgotten. During the university’s celebration, two shootings occurred that took the life of two people and injuring several others.

Authorities are still searching for Jatavious "Rabbit" Carroll, 18 of Delhi. Carroll is the suspect in the first shooting that happened on October 13, 2021, on Grambling's campus during its homecoming celebration.