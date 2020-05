WEST MONROE, LA. - (05/19/20)

TODAY: It will be another warm one with high temperatures ranging anywhere from the upper 70s up to the northeast all the way into the upper 80s towards the southwest as cloud cover will increase throughout the day. Later this afternoon, a stationary front will position itself over the Southern ArkLaMiss, and with daytime heating, some isolated showers and thunderstorms could develop by the early evening. Some of these storms could have the potential to become strong or severe with damaging winds, hail, and as always, a brief tornado can't be ruled out. The southern third of the ArkLaMiss is under a marginal risk (1/5). Be sure to stay weather aware.