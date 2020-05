WEST MONROE, LA. - (05/12/20)

TODAY: The first half of the day will be nice and quiet, although cloud cover will slowly increase through the afternoon. High temperatures will return to around average in the lower 80s with breezy conditions out of the south at 10-15 mph. Just outside of our area, a few showers just brush outside of our viewing area, but a few will sneak in by later this evening.