WEST MONROE, LA. - (03/24/20)

TODAY: Temperatures this afternoon are expected to be warmer than they were yesterday, topping into the lower 80s. A cold front will sweep across the ArkLaMiss later this afternoon and in the process, a few isolated showers and a few thunderstorms could develop out ahead of the front. We are NOT expecting a threat for severe weather and not everyone will be impacted this afternoon.