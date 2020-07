WEST MONROE, LA. - (07/14/20)

TODAY: It will be another hot day ahead as high temperatures return back into the upper 90s with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings have been issued across the ArkLaMiss once again until 7 P.M. this evening. We do have a warm front draped over the Northern half of the ArkLaMiss, and this may prompt for a few showers and rumbles of thunder later this afternoon, mostly to the northeast.