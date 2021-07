MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) -- On Tuesday July 13 shortly after 10 p.m, Ouachita Parish Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Lakeshore drive.

Per the arrest report, when deputies arrived they were advised that 28-year-old Edward Johnson showed up while the victim and her family were moving out of his house, and he began pointing a black AR-style handgun at them.