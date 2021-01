WEST MONROE, LA. - (01/13/21)

TODAY: Happy Wednesday! This morning, we are waking up to some clouds as a weak upper level disturbance moves through. On radar, some light drizzle has popped up, but this precipitation is most likely not reaching the ground because we are rather dry at the surface. By the afternoon this upper level disturbance will move out and clouds will start to steadily decrease allowing for sunshine to return. Highs for today will be a bit warmer in the lower to middle 50s.